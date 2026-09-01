Assam Police Seize ATM Cards, IDs, Devices as Two Suspected Cyber Hackers Nabbed

Assam: Two alleged cyber hackers arrested in joint police operation

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: In a joint operation conducted by the Ramdia and Hajo police, two alleged cyber hackers were arrested from the Hajo-Ramdia area. The arrested individuals have been identified as Haran Ali of No. 2 Velkar and Akhtar Hussain of Tapabari Char. According to police, Akhtar Hussain had been operating Customer Service Points (CSPs) of the State Bank and Canara Bank at Napara Pam in Shiyalmari, Nalbari district, allegedly using them for cyber fraud and financial exploitation.

A large police team conducted a raid at the Customer Service Point operated by Akhtar Hussain at Napara Pam. During the operation, police seized 29 Canara Bank ATM cards, 20 passbooks, 8 PAN cards, 8 Aadhaar cards, one GPS tracker, one laptop, one mobile phone, and one bank POS machine.

Also Read: Assam: Cyber Crime Ring Exposed in Guwahati; Two Men Arrested for Supplying Fraudulent Bank Accounts to Hackers