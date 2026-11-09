Assam Police Seize Over 102 kg of Ganja Along Arunachal Border, 4 Arrested

Guwahati: While citizens across the state were immersed in celebrating Diwali, personnel from the Assam Police remained vigilant on the ground, delivering a significant blow to interstate narcotics syndicates. In a major late-night operation on Sunday, November 9, conducted along the volatile Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border, security forces intercepted a massive drug consignment, seizing 102.28 kg of ganja (cannabis).

The targeted raid was carried out under the jurisdiction of the Mazbat Police Station in Udalguri district. Acting on precise intelligence inputs regarding the transit of illegal substances across state lines, a tactical police team set up checkpoints and successfully intercepted the traffickers.

In addition to recovering the substantial contraband haul, the police apprehended four individuals at the scene who are suspected of being key links in the regional distribution chain.

The Chief Minister’s Office (Assam) officially confirmed the successful breakthrough on Monday morning, highlighting the department's round-the-clock commitment to public safety during major festivals.

"While people across Assam were celebrating Diwali, Assam Police remained on the job, cracking down on drug networks," the CMO stated in an official release. "In an operation last night along the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border under Mazbat PS, police seized 102.28 kg of ganja and apprehended four persons."

Officials stated that this successful operation is a vital milestone in the state’s aggressive, ongoing #AssamAgainstDrugs campaign. Border areas in the Northeast frequently serve as complex transit routes for narcotics, making sustained inter-state vigilance crucial.

The identity of the four detained individuals has not yet been disclosed to avoid compromising tactical developments. A comprehensive investigation is currently underway as authorities interrogate the suspects to map out the broader supply network, trace the source of the contraband, and identify potential local handlers.