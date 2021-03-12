Assam Police seized huge cache of ganja along Assam-Nagaland border

A CORRESPONDENT



BOKAJAN: Police seized a huge cache of ganja from a private vehicle along the Assam-Nagaland inter-State border in East Karbi Anglong on Thursday.

The illegal consignment was seized by police based on a tip-off regarding movement of ganja along the NH-36 on Thursday afternoon. The seized cannabis was concealed inside the rear door of a Scorpio vehicle bearing registration number AS 25C 8087. The consignment consisted of 43 packets containing 91 kg of ganja and was seized by SI Mannujal Gogoi under the physical supervision of Bokajan SDPO John Das and Inspector Bhupen Kalita. A recent spike in smuggling of banned drugs and psychotropic substances through Karbi Anglong has become a major cause of concern for the Karbi Anglong police.

