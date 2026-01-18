Assam: Pollution Control Board’s inaction fuels environmental concerns

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Pollution Control Board’s (PCB) alleged lack of action has led to widespread environmental concerns in Sivasagar and Nazira, as numerous brick kilns and stone crushing machines continue to operate without valid pollution certificates.

Despite the PCB’s mandate to regulate and control pollution, many industries in the area are functioning without the required Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) certificates. This has resulted in alarming levels of air, water, and noise pollution, posing a significant threat to public health and the environment.

According to data, several brick kilns in Amguri, Demow, and Nazira are operating without pollution certificates, producing millions of bricks annually. Similarly, many stone crushing machines in Nazira and Sivasagar are running without valid certificates.

The PCB’s inaction has emboldened polluters, with some industries allegedly bribing officials to turn a blind eye. The situation demands immediate attention from the district administration and State Government to strengthen pollution control measures and ensure accountability.

In our investigation, it has came to light that 3 brick kilns in Amguri, producing 30 lakh, 40 lakh, and 18 lakh bricks annually, 7 brick kilns in Demow, producing 80,000, 4 lakh, 20,000, 3 lakh, and 4 lakh bricks monthly, 1 brick kiln in Nazira, producing 3.5 lakh bricks monthly, and 1 in Sivasagar, producing 1 lakh bricks monthly lack pollution certificates.

Also, 33 stone crushing machines in Nazira and 19 in Sivasagar are operating without valid pollution certificates.

The public has urged the authorities to take strict action against polluters and strengthen the PCB’s enforcement mechanisms to protect the environment and public health.

