Assam: Prafulla Govinda Baruah's Death Mourned in Demow

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Prafulla Govinda Baruah, a doyen of the newspaper industry in Assam and Chairman Emeritus and Editor of The Assam Tribune, passed away on December 14 night at a private hospital in Guwahati. His demise has been widely mourned in Demow, including by the Demow Press Club. Kayshap Joshi Pura, a retired Public Relations Officer of ONGC, Nazira, said that he was deeply saddened by the passing of Padma Shri Prafulla Govinda Baruah, the doyen of Indian Journalism and the guiding force behind The Assam Tribune. He said, "A fearless upholder of truth, ethics, and public service, he shaped generations through his vision and integrity. His legacy will forever inspire Assam and the nation. Heartfelt condolences to his family and the Assam Tribune fraternity. May his soul rest in peace." Rabindra Ghosh, Adviser of All Assam Bengali Youth Students Federation (AABYSF), Demow regional committee, also condoled his demise and offered his deepest condolences to the bereaved family.

