Assam: Pravesh Utsav welcomes children back to Anganwadi centres in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: After the recent devastating floods disrupted normal life across Sivasagar district, a renewed sense of joy and hope returned to Anganwadi centres in Sivasagar as the district administration organised a special 'Pravesh Utsav' to warmly welcome children back to the centres.

As part of the initiative, Sivasagar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav and Additional District Commissioner Gauripriya Deori on Thursday visited four Anganwadi centres and personally took part in the welcoming programme organised for the children.

The district commissioner interacted with the children and distributed chocolates among them as a gesture of affection and encouragement. The initiative brought smiles and moments of happiness to the young children following the challenging flood situation.

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