Assam Prepares for Durga Puja, 4804 Pujas Across 22 Districts

Guwahati: Durga Puja 2024 is just a few more days away and preparations are underway across the state to celebrate this festival. According to a report published by the state, a total of 4804 Durga Pujas have been registered across multiple districts of the state. The exact number of pujas is expected to be higher than this number.

According to a list published recently, the Cachar district has the highest number of Durga Puja celebrations. Cachar district has a total number of 1032 pujas this year. Nagaon comes second on this list with a total of 354 Durga Pujas and Hojai comes next with 341 pujas. Tinsukia district has 335 pujas, while Hailakandi has 333 Durga Pujas this year. The Kamrup Metropolitan District has 266 Durga Pujas.

Multiple districts including Baksa, Bajali, Biswanath, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Jorhat, Karimganj, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sonitpur, Sibsagar and West Karbi Angong district have not submitted details regarding the number of Durga Puja celebrations.

Planning for the smooth celebration of Saradiyo Durga Puja in the Kamrup (M) District, the following advisories have been issued to be followed by the Durga Puja Committees during the Durga Puja period recently.

Co-operate with the administrative machinery in the implementation of all guidelines regarding safety and security. Ensuring complete safety of all temporary structures, electrical fittings, fire etc. All Puja Committees have to obtain NOC from PWD (B) for temporary structures, an electrical safety certificate from the chief electrical advisor, Fire Safety Certificate from F&ES before conduct of the puja.

Also, designated areas should be kept clear for emergency evacuation. There should be separate entry and exit in the puja pandals. Medical teams including doctors ready to handle any emergency must be present. Sufficient volunteers (both male and female) must be appointed and briefed well in advance about their responsibilities in collaboration with local police. Easily distinguishable identity cards must be provided to all volunteers.