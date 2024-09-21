Assam Press Correspondents’ Union Meet Organized in Demow

A Correspondent

DEMOW: A meeting of the Assam Press Correspondents’ Union (APCU), Sivasagar District Committee was organized in Demow recently. In the meeting it was decided that a central executive meeting of the Assam Press Correspondents’ Union (APCU) will be organized in Moran in November, and also decided to go to the meeting which will be held in Udalguri. In the meeting, Sarat Sensua, secretary of APCU, Central Committee, Padum Kumar Saikia, president of APCU, Sivasagar District Committee, Jugal Sarma, Publicity Secretary of APCU, Central Committee, Rituparna Bharali, General Secretary of APCU, Sivasagar District Committee, Umesh Chetia, Aurobinda Dey both members of APCU, Sivasagar District Committee were present.

