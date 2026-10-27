Assam: Primate Watch 3.0 highlights conservation of India’s only ape

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: The third edition of Primate Watch 3.0 was organised at Hollongapar Gibbon Sanctuary on October 25, bringing together 19 participants to promote awareness and engagement in primate conservation, with a special focus on the Western Hoolock Gibbon, India's only ape species.

The programme featured a presentation by Dr Dilip Chetry, Director and Head of Aaranyak's Primate Research and Conservation Division, who highlighted the ecological importance of primates, the threats they face, and the need for conservation efforts. The highlight was a two-hour trek through the sanctuary, during which participants observed Western Hoolock Gibbons and Rhesus Macaques in their natural habitat.