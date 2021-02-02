Assam: Prime Minister Modi to Visit Dhekiajuli on February 7

GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to visit Dhekiajuli in Assam on February 7, 2021.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Assam State Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "#Assam excitedly awaits Hon PM Sri @narendramodi's visit to Dhekiajuli on Feb 7, 2021.



To oversee preparations, held a meeting with #BJP Karyakartas at Biswanath Chariali, along with Min @ranjitduttabjp, MoS @Pijush_hazarika, MP @pallablochandas & MLAs."

It is to be mentioned that with the Assam Assembly election around the corner the national leaders of the ruling BJP party is leaving no stones unturned to acquire the committed 100 plus seats.



Earlier this year, PM Modi distributed 1.06 lakh land pattas/allotment certificates to indigenous people of Assam in Sivasagar on January 23.



Notably, PM Modi visited the historical place connected with Assam's erstwhile Ahom kingdom, Jerenga Pathar in this occasion.



PM Modi cited an evergreen song of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika—O mor dharitri aai, charanate diba thai (Mother earth, give us shelter on your feet).



Further, the Prime Minister stated that around 70 tribes of Assam have been provided social security and the BJP government is committed for swift development for the welfare of the people.



The Prime Minister said the love of the people of this state brings me back again and again.



"I have had the privilege to visit various parts of the state over the years. I have come to celebrate with the people of the state on a major achievement of the state's native people," he said.



Meanwhile, PM Modi also addressed the students and faculty at the 18th convocation of Tezpur University in Assam via video conferencing.



The PM also praised the innovation hub of Tezpur University and initiatives like the simple and cheap way of purifying water by the department of chemical science, which is benefiting many villages across Assam.



Further PM Modi added that although the young Indian team was comparatively inexperienced and also injured, their determination was upfront to beat one of the best teams in the world at a venue where no one thought they would win.





