Assam: Principal of Hamidabad College Accused of Embezzling Rs 60-80 Lakh

GUWAHATI: Shahadot Ali, the principal of Hamidabad College in Dhubri, Assam, allegedly embezzled a whopping amount between 60 to 80 lakh rupees from the funds of the college. The accusations point out a web of deception spun under the pretense of various development projects for improvement in the infrastructural condition of the said college.

Serious allegations have prompted the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell to initiate an inquiry into the matter, summoning many staff members from the college for questioning. Reports suggest that as yet no response has been received from those summoned by the SVC, causing a bit of concern regarding the level of cooperation among the college personnel.

The kernel of the inquiry revolves around allegations that Shahadot Ali fabricated invoices to justify the purchase of materials that would later enable him to divert large sums of money for personal benefit. Further, the misappropriation has not only raised eyebrows within the college community; it also raises questions related to the integrity of the management committee, which is under suspicion for having a hand in this alleged financial misbehavior.

The probe deepened following a raid at Alis home in January 2024, in which the investigators unearthed a stash of damning documents linked to the colleges financial affairs. Among other things, it has brought under the scanner the financial management practices of these colleges.

On these allegations, the SVC has also summoned the owners of the companies through which money transactions were made. This leads to the inference that an extensive probe will be conducted for the business networking and any dubious deals that must have abetted the embezzlement scheme.

As the investigation unravels, charges shake students, staff, and the local community by the repercussions of such allegations.

The law enforcers are therefore appealing for anyone with information about what transpired to come out and share it with them. This clearly underlines the aspects of transparency and accountability needed in schools. The SVC commitment to getting to the bottom of the truth serves to underline that truth ought to be placed foremost in the spending of the money of taxpayers, particularly in institutions involved in the lives of the young.