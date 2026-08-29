Assam: Principal of Mahuramukh HS School Parag Hazarika passes away

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Parag Hazarika, Principal of Mahuramukh Higher Secondary School in Golaghat district and a resident of Bangaon, passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. He breathed his last at around 3:30 pm. Hazarika had been undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness, and news of his death has cast a pall of deep grief across the region. It may be mentioned that he had only seven months left before he retired from government service. His untimely demise has left the teachers, students, parents, and admirers of the school deeply saddened. Parag Hazarika is survived by his wife and only daughter.

Also Read: Assam Rifles celebrates Raksha Bandhan