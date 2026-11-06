Assam: Protest Erupts Over Alleged Rs 14 Lakh Misappropriation in Bordekorai River Project

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Serious allegations of financial irregularities have emerged over an erosion-control project along the Bordekorai river at Balichapari in Naduar constituency, with residents accusing a contractor of misappropriating Rs 14 lakh meant for the work. More than 50 farmers and residents from Bordekorai Balichapari Mising Gaon, Garhbil Mising Gaon, Bamunipam Mising Gaon, and Silanipam Mising Gaon staged a protest on Thursday along the riverbank, demanding a thorough investigation and strict action against the alleged corruption. The protesters alleged that contractor Padeshwar Mili, in collusion with officials and employees of the concerned department, withdrew the first instalment of Rs 14 lakh after merely installing a few bamboo poles in the river, without carrying out the actual erosion-control work.

The protesters urged the Sonitpur district administration and Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika to order a fair and transparent inquiry into the alleged financial irregularities.

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