Assam: Protestors in Tinsukia Demand Microfinance Loan Waiver Amidst Director's Door-to-Door Interest Collection

TINSUKIA: In the Tinsukia District in Assam, a wave of agitation has hit the communities, powered through the Nari Mukti Sangram Samiti, in cooperation with the Talap Dangori Kardaiguri Branch Committee. The bone of their rage is directed toward the microfinance loans, looking for alleviation underneath the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme 2021.

The motion took shape with a series of demonstrations, culminating in a protest rally and gherao from Talap Bypass to the doorways of the Microfinance Banks. The placard bearers got here with the slogans of protest, demanding treatment from the load of the loans that burden them. However, amid their heartfelt cry for justice, something unusual seems to have befell. An ultra-modern workplace van, carrying an aged officer of Bandhan Bank, is at the pass within the neighborhoods, knocking on doors to accumulate interest bills. This not only enraged similarly the agitated protestors but additionally bolstered their willpower to combat for their rights.

The protesters, consequently, have taken decisive action. They have written a letter and submitted it to the administration thru the Doomdooma revenue circle officer. The letter is to protest against the agitation this is occurring and the intellectual torture that they are being made to face via the protest. Their letter contains the burden of collective anguish and needs responsibility with instantaneous treatment for their sufferings.

As protests preserve to resonate via the avenues of Tinsukia, the protestors in no way lose their stand in this remember, united of their pursuit of justice and liberation from the crushing obstacles of microfinance loans. The voices of their collective harmony get amplified, thereby serving as a sad symphony of the eternal spirit of resistance towards injustice and pauperization.