Assam: Protests Escalate as Poultry Farm Defies Closure Order in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Residents of Serfanguri and adjoining areas intensified their protest against the continued operation of Sona Vets Pvt Ltd, a West Bengal-based broiler poultry farm, alleging that the company is continuing its business despite the cancellation of its trade licence in August following complaints over pollution and public health concerns. Hundreds of villagers from 17 affected villages, along with students of Janata College and nearby schools, staged a two-hour demonstration at the Serfanguri village playground on Sunday under the banner of the Villagers Protection Committee. The protesters demanded the immediate closure of the poultry farm located at Kalabari under Khumguri revenue village.

The demonstration was attended by representatives of several local organisations from the Serfanguri and Ramfalbil areas, besides former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Officer and president of the Tribal Rights Protection Association (TRPA), Janaklal Basumatary.

Protesters alleged that the farm has continued operations despite the cancellation of its trade licence on August 20 and a closure order issued by the authorities. The situation remained peaceful until the conclusion of the speeches, when a section of protesters reportedly attempted to march towards the poultry farm to shut it down. Following instructions from the Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar, the Dotma Circle Officer reached the spot and intervened to prevent any untoward incident. The protesters were later persuaded to disperse peacefully.

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