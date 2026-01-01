Assam: Public hearing held on cement plant proposal at Umrangso

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: The Assam Pollution Control Board on Monday conducted a public hearing for the proposed integrated cement plant of M/s JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd at Umrangso village, around 19 km from the town. The hearing witnessed active participation from local residents, NGOs, and government officials, leading to detailed and often intense discussions on the project’s environmental implications.

The proposed project seeks environmental clearance for a clinker production capacity of 0.95 million tonnes per annum, with an equal cement manufacturing capacity. Officials explained key features of the project as outlined in the Draft Environmental Impact Assessment report, including the installation of waste heat recovery systems, electrostatic precipitators, and bag filters aimed at controlling emissions.

Local residents and civil society groups raised serious concerns about possible deterioration of air quality, contamination of water sources, and threats to the fragile biodiversity of the Dima Hasao hills. Speakers highlighted fears of increased dust pollution, loss of forest cover, and long-term health impacts on nearby villages. Several participants demanded strict enforcement of environmental safeguards, independent environmental audits, and stronger effluent treatment mechanisms.

There was also a strong call for continuous monitoring and transparent reporting, with community members urging authorities to ensure that commitments made during the hearing are implemented on the ground.

Company representatives, responding to the concerns, stated that the project would generate employment opportunities for local youth and contribute to regional development. They assured the gathering that advanced pollution control technologies would be adopted and that a substantial green belt would be developed around the plant area to mitigate environmental impacts.

Officials from the Pollution Control Board noted the objections and suggestions raised during the hearing and stated that all submissions would be examined before a final decision on environmental clearance is taken.

The hearing concluded with assurances from authorities that public concerns would form a key part of the appraisal process, reflecting the growing emphasis on balancing industrial development with environmental protection in ecologically sensitive regions like Dima Hasao.

Also Read: Langthasa expresses displeasure over cement plants on disputed land