Assam: Public Meeting held at Na-Pukhuri Panchayat Hall

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A public meeting was held at Na-Pukhuri Gaon Panchayat auditorium, Geleki, on December 28, 2025, regarding the river desiltation work of Daikhana, Denchi, and Namdang rivers in the Assam-Nagaland border area. The meeting was presided over by social worker Rabin Borthakur and attended by local Gaon Panchayat members.

The meeting discussed the problems caused by artificial floods and coal mining, which have led to the silting of the rivers. The government has allocated approximately Rs 9 crore for the desiltation work, which is currently underway. However, some areas have faced obstacles, hindering the progress of the work.

The public meeting aimed to address these issues and find solutions. The attendees decided to cooperate with the department and remove the obstacles to ensure the successful completion of the river desiltation work. A committee was also formed to monitor the work.

