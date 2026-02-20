Assam: Punishment of teenager in Khumtai Tea Plantation sparks outrage and panic

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: There is widespread anger and panic in the Khumtai tea plantation area following the alleged inhuman and illegal punishment meted out to a 16-year-old teenager over an alleged love affair. This incident has become a deep stain on civilized society.

According to allegations, the victim’s family and relatives lured the teenager to a house on the pretext of settling the matter related to his affair with a 15-year-old girl and offered him Rs 2,000. They then tied him up with ropes, stripped him naked, and subjected him to what has been described as “Taliban-style punishment.” There are also claims that the scene was recorded on mobile phones and shared on social media.

The incident has raised concerns about potential communal tension in Khumtai, as there has been strong reaction in various quarters over the torture of a Hindu teenager at the home of a Muslim family. However, the police administration is handling the matter sensitively to maintain law and order. The victim was admitted to Golaghat Kushal Konwar Civil Hospital with serious injuries.

The victim’s family has already filed a written complaint at Khumtai police station. The police have registered a case and arrested six individuals, including Shafuruddin, Rajak, Shajad, Chamcher, and Rahal. Investigations are ongoing.

Police officials have so far refrained from making official comments to the media, which has fueled speculation and heightened tension surrounding the incident.

This atrocity once again raises a critical question: Can individuals or groups take the law into their own hands and impose so-called “moral contracts”? According to conscious circles and civil society, such moral policing is never acceptable in a civilized society, and it is high time the perpetrators are brought to justice and punished accordingly.

