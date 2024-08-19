Assam: Puppet show organized in Lakhimpur

CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: The District Social Welfare Department, Lakhimpur, in collaboration with the district administration, organized a puppet show on Saturday to raise awareness against drug abuse under Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan at North Lakhimpur College Chariali and Chapori Gaon. The show titled “Sojagotar Joygan” was staged by the artists of the Surajit Academy, Guwahati. In this connection, an awareness meeting was organized in both venues, which was moderated by ICDS Project Supervisor Ranjita Begum. Additional District Commissioners Kukila Gogoi, Gautam Priyam Mahanta, officers and employees of the District Social Welfare Department, and many others were present in both programmes.

