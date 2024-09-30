Assam: Rabies Awareness Week Concludes in Tezpur

Our Correspondent

Tezpur: District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Sonitpur, concluded a week-long rabies awareness programme in line with World Rabies Day. The event, held in Tezpur, brought together multiple collaborators to address the pressing need for rabies control and prevention.

The meeting was presided over by Dr. Prasanta Kumar Roy, District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Officer, Sonitpur, who emphasized rabies as a shared social responsibility. Ganesh Chandra Deka, Deputy CEO of Zila Parishad, graced the event, and expert speakers included Dr. Jyoti B. Dutta, a leading figure in rabies research from the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, Guwahati. Dr. Dutta stressed the importance of identifying hotspots and raising awareness, particularly in vulnerable areas.

Other key speakers included Dr. Prasanta Kumar Boro from Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science, Dr. Anupam Sarmah from WWF, and Dr. Rupak Baruah, Joint Director of Health Services, Sonitpur. They discussed the rabies landscape in the region, pack behaviour in dogs, and the crucial need for public awareness, particularly in rural and forest-adjacent communities where traditional healers are often preferred over vaccination. One of the highlights of the programme was the integration of art and performance to raise awareness.

