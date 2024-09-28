Assam: Raids against illicit liquor in Golaghat district

GOLAGHAT: Following the instructions of newly-joined District Commissioner of Golaghat Pulak Mahanta, the Excise department of Golaghat carried out massive raids against illegal alcohol in various location in Golaghat district.

The operation against illegal liqour was carried out at Rangajan, Purabangla, Telgaram, Numaligarh, Kanaighat area including Bokakhat Excise circle, Dergaon Excise circle and Furkating excise circle. The excise squad investigated hotels and roadside dhabas that were operating in violation of excise laws.

During the operation, approximately 47 litres of illicit liquor, 120 litres of fermented wash, local wine making materials, 53 bottles of 650 ML bear and 35 bottles of foreign made wine were seized.

In this regard, a person was detained and fined Rs. 1000 in accordance with Assam Excise (Amendment) Act, 2018, and proprietors of stores and dhabas were cautioned that they may face legal action in the event that the Excise Act was violated.

