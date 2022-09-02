Assam Records 3262 Suicide Cases in 2021, Is Corona Induced Lockdown The Main Factor?

ASSAM: We all love our life and to think about ending them is very difficult for someone, however, a report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) recorded that the state of Assam reported 3262 suicide cases last year of which 2351 were male and 911 are female.

It is to be mentioned here that out of the 3262 cases, 659 were daily wage labourers.

In one such incident, a 40-year-old man identified as Bishnu Debnath reportedly jumped in front of a speeding train and killed himself in the Khudia area of Nalbari district. The reason behind the extreme path chosen is suspected to be his financial condition.

Locals claim that Debnath was facing a financial crunch owing to Covid-induced lockdown and was under severe mental pressure.

Assam has been experiencing a spike in suicide cases in the last few years. Assam recorded a total of 3,243 suicides in 2020, a rise of 36.9% from 2019.

According to an NCRB report, at least 8 people have ended their lives on a daily basis in 2021. The main reasons cited were Poverty, Unemployment, Career-related issues as well as a medical illness and family problems.

Further, the report claimed that a total of 40 students ended their lives in 2021 due to failure in examinations.

The capital city Guwahati was leading the chart of suicide cases in the state as more than 400 people ended their lives in 2021. A decade ago the number of suicide cases in the city was around 200.

It's a disturbing trend. What is worrying is that people have taken the extreme path due to poverty, mental health, and unemployment like reasons. It highlighted the urgent need of addressing the mental health and post Covid19 crisis situation more effectively," said a psychiatrist in the city.





Also Read: CBI Official Found Dead at His South Delhi Residence

Also Watch:







