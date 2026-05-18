Assam Remembers Fearless Journalist Parag Kumar Das on 30th Death Anniversary in Sivasagar

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SIVASAGAR: The 30th death anniversary of fearless journalist Parag Kumar Das was observed at Dolmukh Chariali in Sivasagar town, in front of the statue of Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika on Sunday.

The programme, conducted by journalist Pranjal Rajguru, paid tribute to the renowned journalist for his contributions towards awakening patriotism among the people through his deep study and dedicated work.

Speaking on the occasion, noted writer Samsul Barik said that Parag Kumar Das had consistently worked through his writings to promote the overall development of Assam’s national life, strengthen progressive nationalist consciousness through unity among various communities of the state, and encourage advancement in agriculture, industry, trade, economy, and self-reliance.

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