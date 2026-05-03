Assam Remembers Mahasati Radhika Aai on Her 570th Birth Anniversary at Kamargaon: Event Highlights Women’s Role in Contemporary Society

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In today's society, the role of women is indispensable. The 570th birth anniversary of Mahasati Radhika Aai, a revered figure of the Assamese Kaivarta community who was honored with the title "Mahasati" by the great spiritual leader Srimanta Sankardev, was celebrated on Friday with a day-long programme at the 1 No. Borpak Bar Namghar in Kamargaon.

The event was organized by the Borpak branch, with the support of the Mahura Sankar Jyoti Anchalik Sati Radhika Aai Matri Society under the Ekashar Bhagawati Samaj. The programme included activities such as a cleanliness drive, morning prayer (Prasanga), lighting of lamps, and offering of floral tributes to the portrait of Mahasati Radhika.

Former president of Purba Mahura Gaon Panchayat, Juri Das, inaugurated the ceremonial gate, while Karabi Saikia, President of Madhya Mahura Gaon Panchayat, unveiled it. A procession led by cultural secretary Madhabi Das was flagged off by Panchayat member Rupali Das.

In the afternoon, an open public meeting was held under the chairmanship of Kunjalata Das, president of the Bokakhat Kaivarta Mahila Samaj. The topic of discussion was "The Role of Women in Contemporary Society." The meeting was inaugurated by retired headmistress Rupa Bora. Dr. Dipshikha Kalita, Head of the Assamese Department at Kamargaon College, attended as the keynote speaker and delivered an insightful speech on the topic. Purnima Das, president of the Golaghat Zila Parishad, also addressed the gathering as a distinguished guest.

An 88-year-old speaker from Bokakhat, Niru Das, captivated the audience with her heartfelt speech. During the meeting, eight meritorious students were felicitated, and 40 women above the age of seventy from the region were honoured in recognition of their lifelong contributions.

Also Read: Bokakhat to Mark 569th Birth Anniversary of Mahasati Radhika on May 12