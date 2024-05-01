Assam Reserves 3 Additional MBBS Seats for Bhutanese Students to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

GUWAHATI: Assam aims to fortify the historical bond between Bhutan and India in a significant maneuver. To this end, Assam has allocated three more MBBS seats for students from Bhutan. These seats are within its own state medical colleges. This allocation came in the wake of the King of Bhutan's recent royal visit to India. It signifies further reinforcement of the firm ties shared by the nations.

The Indian embassy in Thimphu announced this. Thimphu is Bhutan's capital. The Assam Chief Minister confirmed the news through a press release on Wednesday (May 1). The move underlines shared commitment of these nations. It is to build cooperation and amplify educational opportunities for Bhutanese students.

This allocation adds three more seats to the number reserved for Bhutanese students. The total number of MBBS seats now stands at five. Medical colleges in Assam host these seats. An elevated seat count showcases the combined dedication of Assam and Bhutan. Their primary objective is promoting educational exchanges. The secondary objective is to enhance human resource development in the healthcare sector.

The Assam CMO has underscored that their decision is proof of the enduring friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and India.

The King of Bhutan's recent visit to India acted as catalyst. The initiative further strengthens the bonds of friendship and cooperation. The King's visit underscored the importance of constant engagement. Cooperation in various domains was also emphasized. However particular emphasis was on healthcare and education.

A statement from Assam CMO reaffirmed their commitment to the importance of this initiative. This initiative advances the historical relationship between Bhutan and India. More reservations of MBBS seats have been made. This action displays Assam's commitment. It supports Bhutanese students in achieving their academic dreams. It also aids healthcare requirement fulfilment in their country.

The most recent progress spotlights entrenched cultural historical and strategic bonds. These bonds persist between Bhutan and India. Two nations uphold a commitment. This commitment promotes regional stability. It also advances economic progression and wealth via bilateral cooperation.