Assam: Ro-Pax Ferry Collision Injures Two at Dhubri Port

GUWAHATI: On Monday morning serious accident occurred at Jogomaya Ghat in Dhubri, Assam. It involved the Ro-Pax ferry MV Bob Khathing operated by the Indian Water Transport Authority. The incident took place around 9.30 am. It resulted in the injury of two individuals. It also caused the capsizing of a cargo ferry.

Reports state that the MV Bob Khathing experienced a mechanical failure. It caused its hydraulic brakes to lock unexpectedly. This malfunction led to loss of control. The vessel was pushed backward by strong river currents. The crew made efforts to regain control. Despite these efforts the ferry collided with six to seven cargo-laden ferries. It also hit a passenger ferry.

The impact caused significant damage to the lower sections of the cargo vessels involved. The severity of the damage resulted in one of the cargo ferries capsizing. Emergency services were prompt in their response. The two injured were transported to Dhubri Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Authorities have launched investigation to determine the cause of the mechanical failure. They also aim to evaluate any potential safety violations. The investigation seeks to prevent future incidents. It also aims to ensure the safety of river transport in the region.

This incident follows a near-miss earlier in the year. In March a similar accident was narrowly avoided. A ferry lost control. It collided with another ferry at the Guwahati-North Guwahati ferry ghat. Fortunately, that collision did not result in major casualties. It did not cause significant damage although it highlighted the potential dangers of ferry operations.

As the investigation continues, officials and maritime authorities are urging greater vigilance. They emphasize the maintenance of safety protocols to prevent such accidents in the future. The focus now is on understanding the mechanical issues that led to this latest incident ensuring that necessary improvements are made to safeguard passengers and cargo on Assam’s waterways is essential.