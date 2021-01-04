Assam: Road Mishap in Udalguri Kills Two Youths

In an unfortunate incident, two youths died on the spot in Gumgaon near Bhairabkund in Assam's Udalguri district.

According to local media, both the youths were returning from a picnic when the rider lost control of the motorcycle and fell in a ditch.



Upon receiving information about the accident, police rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies of the two deceased youths.



"Both the youths were returning from Bhairabkunda after attending a picnic party on a bike. But suddenly the rider lost control and the bike fell in a ditch. Both of them died on the spot," local police officials informed.



Meanwhile, on January 3, at least 34 persons, sustained injuries while one person was killed after a bus returning from Meghalaya to Nalbari toppled over and fell into a ditch near Araidanga in Boko on Saturday night.



28-year-old Sahidul Islam was killed in the accident.



The ultra bus registered under AS 28 C 3867 was carrying around 35 persons from Nalbari to Meghalaya's Araidanga for picnic.



Further as per accident cases attended by Mrityunjoy 108 from December 31, 2020 to January 1, 2021 as many as 265 road traffic accident cases occurred.



According to Mrityunjoy 108 sources, Sonitpur district has the highest number of 26 accidents in the State in the two days.



It is followed by Kamrup with 22 accidents, Barpeta 19, Kamrup (M) 18, etc. On December 31, 2020 there were a total of 90 accident cases in the State, the highest being Kamrup (M) and Kamrup with nine accidents each.



On January 1, 2021 a total of 175 accident cases were reported. Sonitpur topped the list with 21 accidents, followed by Barpeta with 16 cases, Udalguri 14 and Kamrup 13.

In an another incident on December a group of three friends- Rohit Kumar Roy, John Paul Tirkey and Ananda Mishra from Chandmari, Guwahati who went for a picnic trip to Bogamati picnic spot in Baksa district got severely injured on their way returning home after their vehicle in which they were travelling lost control and turned upside down at the Udalguri-Tamulpur road.





