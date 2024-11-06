Assam Rocked By Massive Fraud In PM-KISAN Scheme, Barpeta Emerges As Epicenter

GUWAHATI: An alleged scam in the PM-KISAN scheme in Assam has rocked the state, with Barpeta district emerging as the epicenter of the widespread fraud.

This scandal was exposed by a recent audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), which disclosed that a staggering Rs 567 crore was disbursed to ineligible recipients in Assam, with Barpeta accounting for a substantial portion of the misappropriated funds.

To make matters worse, recovery efforts have been well short of satisfactory, with only 0.24% of the funds reclaimed, indicating significant lapses in monitoring and data management.