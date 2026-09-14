Assam: Rs 300 ‘donation’ collection sparks row in Dima Hasao

CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: A receipt describing a payment as a “donation” has sparked concern after drivers and vehicle owners alleged that Rs 300 is being collected from each vehicle passing through the Langting-Mandardisa stretch in Dima Hasao district.

The collection, reportedly carried out in the name of the Dima Hasao Driver Association, formed in 2025, involves issuing receipts that describe the amount as a donation. Drivers, however, have questioned the voluntary nature of the payment, saying a fixed sum of Rs 300 is being demanded from every vehicle.

“If it is a voluntary donation, why is a fixed amount of Rs 300 being prescribed for every vehicle?” asked one affected driver, speaking on condition of anonymity. Vehicle owners have also raised legal concerns over whether a private association has the authority to stop vehicles and collect money on a public or national highway.

The controversy has prompted calls for the Dima Hasao district administration and police to clarify whether the collection has any official sanction. Drivers and vehicle owners have urged the District Commissioner and Superintendent of Police to publish any order, rule or permission that legitimises the practice and to launch an inquiry if no authorisation exists.

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