Assam: Russell’s Viper rescued near NH-15 in Sonitpur dies

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A Russell's Viper, one of the world's most venomous snake species, was rescued from the roadside of National Highway 15 at Depot in Sonitpur by noted snake rescuer Saurabh Borkotoky on Tuesday. The injured snake was later handed over to the Forest Department.

According to Borkotoky, the snake was attempting to cross the highway when it was hit by an unidentified vehicle. It sustained severe injuries and later died. On the eve of World Snake Day, Borkotoky urged people to remain alert, particularly in the Bihaguri area where sightings of Russell's Viper have increased in recent years. He stressed the importance of avoiding direct contact with snakes and immediately informing trained rescuers or the Forest Department in case of sightings.

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