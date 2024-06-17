Assam: Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2024 winner Self-Made Rani Baro felicitated

TANGLA: Young Bodo short story writer and poet Self Made Rani Barohas won the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2024 for her Bodo language short story ‘Saikhlum’. Currently employed as a translator for Bodo language in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Baro stated that she was inspired by her father to engage in literary pursuits from a young age. Her published works include ‘Lafi Nozher Khither’ (2018), ‘UndahaniOr’ (2000), and ‘Saikhlum’ (2022). Sharing her joy and excitement with journalists, Baro asserted that receiving this award would allow her to immerse herself in literary pursuits with even greater enthusiasm. As soon as the news of Self Made Rani Baro being selected for the Sahitya Akademi Award 2024 for Bodo language spread, admirers thronged her residence, felicitating her with traditional Aronai while villagers performed the Kherai folk dance.

Born on June 2, 1997 in the remote No. 1 Shimlubari village near Khoirabari in Udalguri district, Baro overcame early challenges to become a writer. Her father Tarani Dehiraam Boro and mother Promila Boro, who supports the family by running a vegetable shop in the village square, expressed their happiness upon their daughter’s achievement. Baro passed her High School Leaving Certificate examination with flying colours from Alongbar High School in 2013. She was one of the toppers in HSLC examination from Bodo medium and the winner of Kamal Kumar Brahma DerhasatBantha by All Bodo Students Union. She then studied at Khoirabari Higher Secondary School and passed her Higher Secondary examination in 2015. In 2018, she completed her Bachelor of Arts degree majoring in English. She went on to study for her Master’s Degree at Bodoland University, Kokrajhar. The young writer has indicated that she plans to publish some of her other collections of stories and novels later this year. She also stated that she drew inspiration from notable writers such as Sahitya Akademi Award recipient Rita Boro. BTC CEM Pramod Boroand Mazbat MLA Charan Boro have praised Baro for her feat.

Various organizations including Udalguri District Bodo Literary Society, Bhergaon District Bodo Literary Society, Udalguri chapter of All Bodo Students Union, Udalguri chapter of Bathou Mahasabha, Udalguri chapter of Assam Press Correspondents Union, Udalguri District Bodoland Journalists Association, Udalguri District Press Guild, Udalguri District Literary Society and Tangla Media Circle have congratulated the young writer.

