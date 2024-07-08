Assam: Saiful Islam of Dhubri district appointed as new chairman of MSME promotion council

A Correspondent

Goalpara: Pradeep Mishra Sarkar, the national chairman of MSME promotion council of India has appointed Saiful Islam of Dhubri district as the new state chairman of Assam.

The certificate of appointment said, “MSME promotion council of India prepares feasible rural communities where farmers flourish, women are empowered, micro-businesses succeed and youths have better employment opportunities raising a strong and inclusive society.”

According to the information, Nur Azam Mondal, another politician from the Goalpara town, has been appointed as the state vice chairman of the same committee. Various organizations have congratulated the duo and hoped that they will extend their best services to the state in their new role.

