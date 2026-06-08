Assam: SAKP executive meeting held in Majuli, raises key employee issues

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Executive Committee meeting of the Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) was held at the auditorium of Uttar Kamalabari Satra in Majuli, chaired by SAKP President Dwipen Sharma.

The meeting extended congratulations to the newly constituted Assam Government led by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on assuming office for a second consecutive term. The organization expressed hope that the government would address long-pending concerns of state employees and teachers.

A major issue discussed was the uncertainty faced by primary and upper primary school teachers following recent directions of the Supreme Court relating to the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The Parishad urged the State Government to press the Central Government to amend the RTE Act and ensure job security for teachers. It argued that requiring teachers to qualify the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) at the final stage of their service careers is unreasonable and impractical.

The meeting observed that legislative amendments are the only viable solution to provide relief from the implications of the court’s directions. The organization stressed that the livelihoods of a large number of teachers, including those in Assam, should be protected.

The Parishad also reiterated its long-standing demand for the regularisation of Work-Charged and Casual employees, along with retirement benefits and full-time employment status for serving workers in these categories.

Among other demands, SAKP called upon the government to expedite the work of the 8th Pay Commission and implement its recommendations with effect from January 2026. It also sought interim financial relief for employees until the commission submits its report.

The employee body further urged the government to resolve pending issues related to the Chief Minister’s Loksevak Arogya Yojana, ensure speedy reimbursement of medical expenses, and expand cashless treatment facilities to more hospitals across the state, including coverage of outpatient department (OPD) expenses.

Additionally, the Parishad demanded that the Assam Government release the pending 2 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) in a single instalment, in line with the Central Government’s decision.

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