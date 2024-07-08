Assam: Sampoornata Abhiyan by NITI Aayog launched in Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' by the NITI Aayog which has been launched with a view to uplift the different corners of life through government schemes rapidly in the five hundred aspirational blocks of the country, was launched at the Lakhipur development block on Saturday.

The Goalpara district has already been under the Aspirational District category and the inclusion of the Lakhipur development block under the Aspirational Block Programme has been the latest entry in to the dream development project of PM Narendra Modi.

On Saturday, Harshita Choudhury, consultant and representative of NITI Aayog participated in the launching programme which was arranged at the Gopinath Bordoloi Bhawan of Lakhipur town.

The Sampoornata Abhiyan has earmarked six key performation indicators to completely fulfill from July 4 to September 30. These key indicators are total health care and nutritional care of pregnant women, total vaccination of children, regular check up of diabetes and high blood pressure of residents, distribute soil health card to farmers and to provide revolving fund to the self help groups.

Harshita Choudhury emphasized upon the development of every district as well as blocks for the development of the country. Meanwhile, Khanindra Choudhury, DC, Goalpara addressing the occasion, encouraged and appealed every single employees involved in this great mission to devote themselves and achieve the target within the stipulated time.

Ranjit Konwar, DDC, Ashish Kalita and Hrishiraj Das, assistant commissioners, Jayanta Kumar Das, Joint Director of Health Services and many others attended and extended their cooperation in the event. A rally was also taken out to mark the occasion.

