Assam News

Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha backs independent candidates, raises indigenous rights demands

The Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha has thrown its weight behind four independent candidates in the upcoming election, citing the need to reclaim governance rights for indigenous communities.
Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha
Published on

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha has thrown its weight behind four independent candidates in the upcoming election, citing the need to reclaim governance rights for indigenous communities. Speaking at a press conference in Nazira, Security Council President Matiur Rahman criticized major parties for allegedly undermining indigenous interests through pro-migrant policies. The Mahasangha has endorsed Dr Bhavendra Nath Mohan (Sivasagar), Rubul Bora (Golaghat), Padmakanta Chutia (Makum), and Pranjal Bora (Chabua/Chici Borgoan). The organization demands constitutional recognition of 1951 as the citizenship cut-off year and identifies 1826 as the base year for defining indigenous identity in Assam.

Also Read: Assamese society losing roots by abandoning tradition: Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha

Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha
Independent

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com