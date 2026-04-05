Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha backs independent candidates, raises indigenous rights demands

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: The Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha has thrown its weight behind four independent candidates in the upcoming election, citing the need to reclaim governance rights for indigenous communities. Speaking at a press conference in Nazira, Security Council President Matiur Rahman criticized major parties for allegedly undermining indigenous interests through pro-migrant policies. The Mahasangha has endorsed Dr Bhavendra Nath Mohan (Sivasagar), Rubul Bora (Golaghat), Padmakanta Chutia (Makum), and Pranjal Bora (Chabua/Chici Borgoan). The organization demands constitutional recognition of 1951 as the citizenship cut-off year and identifies 1826 as the base year for defining indigenous identity in Assam.

Also Read: Assamese society losing roots by abandoning tradition: Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha