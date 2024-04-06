Assam: Sarania Kachari Development Council chairman Hitesh Deka of Tamulpur district passes away

GORESWAR: Hitesh Deka (43) chairman of Sarania Kachari Development Council who resided in Hajalpara village under Goreswar police station in Tamulpur district passed away on Thursday in Guwahati. He was seriously injured in a road accident on March 24 near his house in a bike accident. He was admitted quickly in Puspanjali Private Hospital at Goreswar and for better treatment he was transferred to the Apollo Excel Care in Guwahati. He was under treatment there till his last breath.

His body was brought to the office of All Sarania Kachari Students Union at Goreswar ,where members of All Sarania Kachari Students Union, Sarania Kachari Sahitya Sabha, Axom Xahitya Xabha, Yuba Chatra Parisad, Gariya Mariya Desi Jatiya Parisad, Koch Rajbongshi Students Union, Goreswar Block UPPL Unit, Goreswar Press Club, Principal of Goreswar Higher Secondary School and many other social organizations offered floral tribute to the body of Hitesh Deka. His body was also brought to the Goreswar Anchalik Sankardev Xatra and Singimari High school where public and students offered last respect in a mournful state before his funeral at his residence at Hajalpara.

He was also a popular teacher of Singimari High School, Former Vice president of Sarania Kachari Sutudents’ Union and an untiring worker of Sarania Kachari ethnic group and played a vital role in empowerment of Sarania Kacharies culture and tradition as well as contributed a lot to the society. “The sudden and untimely demise of Hitesh Deka has caused an irreparable loss to the society,” Pabitra Kumar Boro, MCLA of Goreswar BTC constituency said while attending his funeral.

Also Read: Bajali administration to inquire Model Code of Conduct violation by Pathsala Municipality Board chairman Jolly Choudhury

Also Watch: