Assam: Scam-Accused Couple to Reappear in Court as Police Seek Extended Custody

GUWAHATI: Assam actor Sumi Borah along with her husband Tarkik Borah, accused of being part of a major stock market scam, will appear in court today, September 17, as their initial 5-day police custody comes to an end.

They were arrested by Dibrugarh police and have undergone intense questioning, which has unearthed several cases of online trading fraud.

The investigators have found a few gory details in their extensive interrogation, suggesting that some more could be revealed by this investigation.

In that context, it is possible that the present police custody of the duo would be extended for a better angle at scam. The brother of Tarkik, Amlan, will be produced before court for the first time on today, as the role of this person is also being probed in the case.

The Assam Police finally caught the couple at Dibrugarh on September 12, 2024, after the couple avoided their arrest for almost 10 days. Interestingly, a day prior to her arrest, Sumi Borah had released a video stating that she would surrender herself to the authorities. She denied fraud charges terming them as "baseless and fake." and said that she was mentally harassed by the media.

The Dibrugarh police are following several leads in what appears to be a large stock market trading scam involving the trio, trying to unravel the full extent of their activities.

Earlier, Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah, and brother Amlan Borah were taken to the Assam Medical College at around 1:20 pm as their health condition worsened.

It was said that they fell ill, and thus, the police admitted them at the AMC in Dibrugarh, and the doctors treated them till late night, who looked into the condition as it prevailed.

The three were detained by the police for their health issues were raised.

All of them were taken back to police custody in dead of night after they had been subjected to a full medical checkup and various tests had been conducted.