Assam: School principal suspended for question paper leakage in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a swift action, the Department of Education, BTC, has suspended Ramendra Nath Roy, Principal of Porbatjhora Senior Secondary School in the Kokrajhar district, for his alleged involvement in examination question paper leakage on February 12.

According to the sources, from the Director of Education, BTC, the suspension order of the principal of Porbatjhora Senior Secondary School, Ramendra Nath Roy, was approved on Monday last for his alleged link in the question paper leak of the HS final examination on the first day, vide order No. KOK/SSAEXAM2021-2290.

202, dated February 12, 2024. Departmental proceedings against Ramendra Nath Roy are being initiated for action as per the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rule, 1964, and the departmental inquiry report is being sought for further necessary action.

A copy of the suspension initiative has been forwarded to the Chairman, AHSEC, Bamunimaidam, Guwahati, and the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, for their information.

