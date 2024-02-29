Assam Scientist-Developed Antibiotic Gets US FDA Approval

GUWAHATI: In a landmark move, Enmetazobactam, a molecule for which a team of scientists, including Assam's Dr. Mukut Gohain, was granted a US patent as one of its inceptors back in 2008, has now received the go ahead to enter the market after a long wait of 16 years after it was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration last week.

It was approved as an antibiotic by the US agency to treat critical urinary tract infections (UTIs).

It is to be noted that Enmetazobactam happens to be the first antibiotic invented by Indian scientists to be approved by the US FDA.

As per the US Food and Drug Administration, the antibiotic will be available under the name 'Exblifep,' with Enmetazobactam as one of its active ingredients, and has been green-lighted to cure complex urinary tract infections.