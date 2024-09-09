Assam: Screening Camp for Children held at Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: The statewide 12th screening camp and medical support for Children with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) and Bone Marrow Transplantation (BMT) was held at Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital on Sunday.

The camp was formally inaugurated by Sanjoy Kishan, Minister of Tea tribes and Adivasi welfare, Government of Assam in the presence of Chinmoy Pathak, Additional District Commissioner (Health), Tinsukia, Dr Rupak Gogoi, Principal, Tinsukia Medical College, Dr Purnima Baruah, Medical Superintendent, Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital, Dr Jayanta Kr Das and Dr Bikash Kr Singh, Deputy Superintendent, Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital at the hospital OPD premises.

A total of 190 children were screened from the periphery of Tinsukia district stretching from all the blocks of Tinsukia district.

Congenital heart disease (CHD) is a cardiovascular disease that affects the structure or function of the heart and is present at birth while bone marrow transplant (BMT) is a procedure that replaces damaged or diseased bone marrow with healthy stem cells to treat blood cell conditions like leukemia and lymphoma.

The children screened with Thelasemia, CHD, Sickle Cell etc from the periphery level were brought by all four block health team under Tinsukia district. A total of 3 Specialist Doctors attended from Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bangalore for the screening camp namely, Dr. Syed Khaja Waheed Hussain, Dr.Varun G and Dr. Providence Akingeneye along with their CHD Technical supporting staff.

Guests present on the occasion were Dr B K Baishya, Director, Cardiothoracic and Neuroscience Center, Guwahati Medical College and Hospital and Dr Mukundam Borah, Deputy Superintendent, Pharmacology, Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

