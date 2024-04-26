Assam: Second Phase Lok Sabha Elections Witness 60.32% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM

GUWAHATI: Assam's electoral landscape bore witness to the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. This pivotal event was marked by a respectable 60.32% voter turnout across five constituencies till 3 PM. The electoral process began at 7 am on Friday, April 26th. It unfolded smoothly and culminated at 5 pm, all within the same day.

As the tireless electoral machinery proceeded, the focus diverted towards the demographics and political dynamics. Both of these elements shape the outcome. Five constituencies emerged as key centers of electoral contest. They were Nagaon, Karimganj, Silchar, Diphu and Darrang-Udalguri. An overall of 61 candidates engaged in fierce competition for parliamentary seats. Each candidate was striving to win the trust of the diverse electorate.

Muslim voters were notably significant in this election. They poise to play a decisive role in determining outcomes in three constituencies, out of the five. Karimganj boasted the highest proportion of Muslim voters. They constituted over 55.7% of the electorate. Following this, Silchar and Nagaon also had sizable Muslim populations.

In addition, the constituency of Darrang-Udalguri showcased a substantial Muslim voter base. This fact meant their preferences became a key factor for candidates to evaluate.

The political landscape was further enhanced by Bengali-speaking communities. These were both Hindu and Muslim communities. Their allegiances influenced the electoral narrative. Silchar and Karimganj boasted significant Bengali Hindu voters. This added another layer of complexity to the electoral calculus.

Amid this dynamic democratic exercise, key candidates emerged. Each aimed to sway the electorate with their vision and promises. Pradyut Bordoloi from Congress, contested from Nagaon. Joyram Engleng also from Congress, fought from Diphu. Both candidates reflected the party's aspirations in these constituencies.

Conversely, Dilip Saikia and Kripanath Mallah represented ruling party's interests. Both were form BJP. Saika represented Darrang-Udalguri and Mallah for Karimganj. This showcased the robust political competition that was unfolding.

The electorate's verdict would soon be revealed. This verdict would reflect the diverse aspirations and concerns of the people. It would shape the trajectory of state's political landscape for years to come.