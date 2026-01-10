Assam: Second phase of eviction for thermal power project in Dhubri concludes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BILASIPARA: The second phase of a large-scale eviction drive for the proposed thermal power project in Dhubri district was successfully carried out on Tuesday in the Bilasipara co-district. The operation was conducted across the areas of Charuabakhra, Santoshpur, and Chirakuta, clearing nearly 4,000 bighas of land for one of the biggest thermal power projects in Northeast India. Following the first phase of eviction carried out in 2025, the second phase was conducted on January 6, 2026, on patta holdings in the three villages. During the operation, several patta-holder families were evicted and major brick factories belonging to Bhawan Brick Industry and Bharat Brick Industry in Chirakuta were demolished using bulldozers. Following the demolition, the brick owners were seen in deep distress.

Khurshid Alam, owner of Bhawan Brick Industry, told the media that he had already approached the Gauhati High Court over the low amount of compensation. He stated that his case was currently under consideration in the High Court under Case No. WP(C)/4318/2025. Similarly, the owner of Bharat Brick Industry informed that their case was also under consideration in the High Court under WP(C)/4321/2025.

It may be recalled that in 2025, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma had personally inspected the proposed project site at Charuabakhra on two occasions. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani had also visited the site. At that time, the Chief Minister had assured that brick industries situated on patta land would be provided three times the compensation after eviction.

However, the industry owners alleged that instead of three times compensation, only two-and-a-half times compensation had been arranged. They have appealed to the government to revise and increase the compensation amount. Meanwhile, the second phase of the eviction drive witnessed tense and emotional scenes at the sites. A deep sense of grief and resentment prevailed among the affected families and industry owners following the administrative action.

