Assam: Section 144 Imposed in West Karbi Anglong Amid Protests

DIPHU: Section 144 of the Cr.P.C has been enforced with immediate effect by the District Magistrate due to the tense situation erupting in West Karbi Anglong district of Assam, official reports said on Friday.
District Magistrate Madhumita Bhagwati said that the decision to impose prohibitory order has been taken so as to maintain public peace and tranquility in the district.
The order issued read, "...it has also been made to appear before me that certain anti-social elements/groups/ organizations are likely to disturb the public order and tranquility by getting involved in anti-social activities/ dharna/ procession causing communal and ethnic disturbance."
Under these prohibitory measures, citizens will be barred from obstructing, picketing, rally, Mashal procession in front of offices, public places or any other places of public importance by forming a gathering of 5 or more individuals.
Additionally, carrying firearms and explosive substance of any kind which may inflict injury or threat to anyone will be strictly forbidden.
Moreover, people will be barred from using and throwing fire crackers in public places, roads, bus terminals, railway stations, etc as it might hinder peace and tranquility among the public.
Also, citizens will not be allowed to hold public meetings, rallies, procession, dharna in any public place without taking prior permission from the District Magistrate.
Apart from these, inflammatory speeches, communal or anti-state/anti-national speeches/banner/poster/ wall writing etc will be strictly prohibited.
Last but not the least, people will have to refrain from using loud speaker microphones without taking permission.
Meanwhile, massive protests have broken out in the West Karbi Anglong district since Thursday.
As per reports, the protests comes in the wake of a demand of illegal settlers in Professional Grazing Reserved land (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserved (VGR) land be evicted immediately.
According to the police, the situation got ignited after a group of people were attacked by miscreants after they carried out a protest regarding the distribution of land pattas of BGR and PGR in certain parts of the district.
Following the incident, protests broke out with local bodies seeking action against the guilty behind the attack.