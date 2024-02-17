Assam: Section 144 Imposed in West Karbi Anglong Amid Protests

DIPHU: Section 144 of the Cr.P.C has been enforced with immediate effect by the District Magistrate due to the tense situation erupting in West Karbi Anglong district of Assam, official reports said on Friday.

District Magistrate Madhumita Bhagwati said that the decision to impose prohibitory order has been taken so as to maintain public peace and tranquility in the district.

The order issued read, "...it has also been made to appear before me that certain anti-social elements/groups/ organizations are likely to disturb the public order and tranquility by getting involved in anti-social activities/ dharna/ procession causing communal and ethnic disturbance."