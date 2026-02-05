Assam: Seminar on integration of Indian Knowledge System in modern education held in Rangia

A CORRESPONDENT

RANGIA: A two-day national seminar on 'Integration of Indian Knowledge System in Modern Education' was held at Rangia Teacher Training College. The seminar was organized by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Rangia TT College in collaboration with the IQAC of Rangia College, the Department of Education of Manabendra Sarma Girls' College, Rangia, and the Rangia TT College Alumni Association.

The inaugural session on the first day commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Prof Ramesh Das, President of the Governing Body. This was followed by the rendition of the Gauhati University theme song 'Jilikaba Luitare Par' by the students of Rangia TT College. Dr Partha Phukan Mahanta, Principal of the college, delivered the welcome address, while the objectives of the seminar were outlined by Assistant Professor Madhab Kumar Nath. The seminar was formally inaugurated by Dr Dipak Kumar Sharma, Founder Vice-Chancellor of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University. In his address, Dr Sharma highlighted that the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) had been an integral part of Indian civilization long before the British period and emphasized the urgent need to integrate it meaningfully into the modern curriculum.

The keynote address was delivered by Prof Anita Rastogi of the Department of Educational Studies, Faculty of Education, Jamia Millia Islamia. She offered valuable insights, stressing that knowledge is closely linked with economics and underlined the importance of exploring the market value of key components of the Indian Knowledge System. She further emphasised the need to upgrade and globalize Indian knowledge traditions to showcase their relevance and worth to the world.

On the occasion, the organizing committee released the abstract volume of the seminar titled 'Unveiling Indian Knowledge System: An Abstract Exploration,' which was formally unveiled by Prof Dulumani Goswami, Head of the Department of Education, Gauhati University. A total of 17 research papers were presented on the first day, while 35 were presented on the second day.

