Assam: Shanti Dham public cemetery inaugurated in Konwerpur

CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Shanti Dham, a public cemetery constructed in Konwerpur Brahmin village on the outskirts of Gaurisagar in Sivasagar district, was formally inaugurated on Monday. The inaugural function was chaired by prominent educationist Govind Chandra Bora and was attended by Mohan Chandra Dutta, Assistant Secretary, Sadou Assam Moina Parijat; Padum Kumar Saikia, President, Konwerpur Press Club; and others.

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