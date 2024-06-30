Assam: Silchar Residents Block Highway Again, Demand Urgent Road Repairs

SILCHAR: In last 4 days Silchar on Saturday witnessed 2nd episode of blockade by the citizens in protest against the dilapidated roads of the town. On Saturday, citizens from all corners of Silchar assembled at the National Highway point and blocked the road that connects the town with the medical college. Earlier on last Wednesday, a similar road blockade was organized by a pressure group called Youth Against Social Evils (YASE) at the Capital Travels point and joined by various other organizations and common people. The five hour long protest yielded instant success as the NHIDCL resumed repairing works on the potholes laden road. Today's road blockade caused massive traffic snarl at one of the busiest roads of Silchar. To clear the road as well as to pacify the crowds, officials from the district administration arrived at the spot but the irate citizens were in no mood to give them an audience. Rather slogans like ‘deaf and dumb administration' were raised as the protestors demanded the presence of the District Magistrate. Roads of Silchar had become a horrible experience for the pedestrians as well as the passengers. People blamed the ruling party representatives for their failure in holding the civic body election as the town had no municipal body for the last 5 years.

