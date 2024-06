DEMOW: The Sri Sri Sitala Maa Puja will be organized on June 11 Tuesday at the Sitala Mandir in Demow Chariali. It is the oldest Sitala Puja in the Demow area and every year devotees come from various places to worship here. The organizing committee has invited the people to participate in this annual religious event.

