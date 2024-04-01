Assam: Siu-Ka-Pha multi-speciality hospital launches Cochlear implant programme

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratisthan's Swargadeo Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital, is an ONGC CSR initiative near Demow of Sivasagar District. For the first time ever in the district the Swargadeo Siu-Ka-Pha Multi Speciality Hospital will introduce 'Cochlear Implant Programme' at the Hospital on April 1. In this regard, the hospital will arrange a launching event at the hospital itself in the same day.

