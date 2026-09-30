Assam: Sivasagar district administration reviews 212 land settlement proposals

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SIVASAGAR: The Sivasagar district administration on Tuesday reviewed a total of 212 land-related proposals at a meeting of the District-Level Land Advisory Committee (Sadar), held at the Sukafa Conference Hall of the Sivasagar District Commissioner's office. The meeting, chaired by Sivasagar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, was attended by members of the District-Level Land Advisory Committee and focused on expediting the processing and settlement of land-related cases under various government initiatives.

According to Sivasagar district administration sources, among the proposals placed before the committee, 190 were Non-Cadastral (NC) Khas land proposals under the SVAMITVA scheme from the Sivasagar revenue circle, while 16 S. Khas land proposals were submitted under the Settlement of Khas and Ceiling Surplus Land (SKCSL) scheme. Four offline proposals from the Sivasagar revenue circle and two offline proposals from the Amguri revenue circle were also placed before the committee.

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