Assam: Sivasagar District Commissioner chairs hospital management committee meeting

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A review meeting of the Hospital Management Committee was held at Sivasagar Civil Hospital, Joysagar under the chairmanship of Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav on Tuesday.

During the meeting, various issues of the hospital were discussed in detail and several important decisions were taken. The district commissioner urged the hospital authorities to contact the power department for electricity connection in the newly-constructed government accommodations of the hospital. District Commissioner Yadav urged the hospital authorities to install the CCTV cameras as per the requirement at the appropriate locations. He also called for giving special attention to the cleanliness of the premises as well as surroundings of the hospital. As per decision taken in the meeting, the Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar has been requested to deploy necessary security personnel for the hospital.

Additional District Commissioner (Health) Geetalee Duwarah, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Bhupendra Kumar Das, Superintendent of Sivasagar Civil Hospital Dr Makhan Kalita, DPM Dhruba Jyoti Saikia and other members of the Hospital Management Committee were also present in the meeting. After the meeting, DC Yadav conducted an inspection in order to oversee the healthcare facilities being extended to the patients and infrastructure of the hospital along with the officials.

